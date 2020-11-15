SAN FRANCISCO—A man was arrested Monday, November 9 after allegedly assaulting a hotel clerk at Hotel V on South Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco.

Robert Allen Midell Jr., 22, attacked a hotel clerk with a box cutter and pens. The hotel clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the face and arms, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office reports.

Police responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. at Hotel V. The police arrived at the scene and found Midell attacking the clerk.

Police used batons and tasers to try and stop Midell. Pepper-spray was eventually used, and Midell conceded.

This incident is still being investigated. The cause of the attack is currently unknown though prosecutors claim the clerk evicted Midell earlier Monday after he didn’t pay a bill.

Midell has been charged with suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and interference with officers during police duty.

Midell is currently on a $500,000 bail

The Private Defender Program was appointed this case. The case has been continued to 1:30 p.m. November 19.

