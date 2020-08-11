SAN FRANCISCO—A 30-year-old El Cerrito man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of stabbing a bicyclist.

The suspect and bicyclist allegedly got into an argument about riding the bike on the sidewalk before the victim was stabbed near Half Moon Bay in Princeton-by-the-Sea.

Deputies from the San Mateo Sheriff’s office responded around 6:40 p.m. in response to a report about an assault at 281 Capistrano Road, the address for waterfront restaurant Barbara’s Fishtrap.

The victim reported to the sheriff’s office that someone began arguing with him because he was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and then stabbed him multiple times with a pocket folding knife.

Minutes after deputies arrived on the scene of the crime, the suspect was located and found to be heading west in a car on Capistrano Road. He was pulled over and arrested.

The car’s passenger, who the sheriff’s office has identified as Zackery Greenberg, was identified as the suspect of the stabbing.

Sheriff’s officials said that the suspect was booked into a San Mateo County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and underwent surgery.

According to the sheriff’s office, as of Monday morning the victim is in stable condition.