SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a second suspect in connection to an armed robbery that transpired in the Richmond District on March 24. The SFPD reported at approximately 5:52 p.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to the 2400 block of Lake Street for a report of a robbery with a gun.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the 32-year-old female victim. She informed officers that she, and her two young daughters, were exiting their parked vehicle when they were approached by an unknown male suspect. The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her property. The suspect took several personal items from the victim and got into a waiting vehicle, being operated by a second suspect, and fled the scene. None of the victims suffered injuries during the incident.

Officers were able to track the victim’s phone to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street. The suspects’ possible location was relayed to officers from Northern Station. Northern officers responded to the area, located the suspect vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle began to flee but came to an abrupt stop, and both suspects got out. The driver fled on foot and eluded arrest. The passenger, identified as Darryl Robinson, 57, of San Francisco was taken into custody without further incident. Officers recovered a loaded firearm at the scene. Robinson was later positively identified as the suspect in the Lake Street robbery.

Robinson was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of, robbery (211 PC), child endangerment (273(a)(a) PC), use of a firearm in commission of a felony (12022.5 PC), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800 PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, (29800(a)(1) PC), and felon in possession of a firearm (29900(a) PC), and felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC).

Through the course of the investigation, the SFPD Robbery Unit developed information that identified Milton Singletary, 59, of San Francisco, as the second suspect involved in the incident.

On April 14, while Singletary was in custody at San Francisco County Jail for an unrelated incident, investigators served a search warrant and booked him for charges of robbery (211 PC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details about the robbery is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.