SAN FRANCISCO—On July 11, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed they are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Mission District.

The SFPD reported on July 9, at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Mission Street about a shooting. Officers were alerted that multiple callers heard several gunshots and what sounded like a vehicle collision.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle collision occurred between a vehicle and several unoccupied parked cars. Officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While on scene, officers were advised that there were possibly two additional victims. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that one victim was evaluated for possible injuries at a local hospital. The second victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was treated by medical staff for non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD Homicide unit responded to the scene and is leading this investigation. There have not been any arrests made in the case. This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.