HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, June 17, the late Grammy Award winner, Ermias Joseph Asghedom, known to the world as rapper and businessman Nipsey Hussle, was selected along with 38 other celebrity honorees to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Additional Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees include the Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Black Eyed Peas, George Clinton and Motown’s Martha Reeves of Martha & the Vandellas, the late Carrie Fisher, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Ewan McGregor, Jason Momoa, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norman Reedus, Jean Smart and Ricky Gervais. Dates of the ceremonies have not been released as of print.

In 2005, Nipsey Hussle released his first mixtape “Slauson Boy Volume 1” and was later signed to Cinematic Music Group and Epic Records. In 2018, Hussle released his debut album, “Victory Lap.” The album was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and in 2019 he won a BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. In 2020, he won Best Rap Performance for his album “Racks in the Middle He.”

Ermias Joseph Asghedom was born on August 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, at the age of 33. He was shot and killed on March 31, 2019. His funeral services commenced on April 19, 2019. Nipsey Hussle left behind his wife, actress Lauren London, their two sons and a host of family and friends.

Written By Anita Brown