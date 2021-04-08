SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, April 4, a 19 year old Oakland man was injured at a slideshow located in San Francisco’s Mission District.

According to San Francisco Police Commander, investigator Raj Vasawani’s tweets regarding the slideshow, they have come to the conclusion that the time of the shooting claimed to have transpired at 2 a.m. on 21st and Folsom Street. Four people were shot at in the vehicle, injuring the 19 year old.

In an email from the SFPD, investigators stated that the suspect’s vehicle was approached by the victims vehicle, where a verbal conversation transpired. The argument later led to gunshots being fired. The victim was rushed to the hospital without any serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.