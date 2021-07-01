SAN FRANCISCO—One adult victim was injured in a one-alarm apartment fire at 112 30th Street on July 1. The San Francisco Fire Department provided lifesaving measures to the victim who is recovering at a local hospital.

The SFFD responded to a report of an apartment fire where one person was trapped inside at approximately 12:40 a.m. Additional emergency medical services arrived on scene while police officers redirected and blocked traffic surrounding the scene.

Firefighters confirmed that one person sustained injuries and was trapped inside the apartment at approximately 12:48 a.m. SF crews rescued the victim from the apartment and rendered life-saving measures.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is recovering from injury, according to police on Citizen. Firefighters indicated via Citizen that the fire was placed under control at approximately 1:02 a.m.

The apartment fire that displaced one victim is being investigated by the SFFD. No further information has been released regarding the medical state of the victim.