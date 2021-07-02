SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department urges the city of San Francisco to leave fireworks to the professionals during Fourth of July 2021. Fireworks can still be enjoyed during the fireworks show at San Francisco’s waterfront, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Possession and sale of fireworks is illegal in the city of San Francisco and is punishable by a fine or incarceration in County jail or both, according to a statement from the SFFD. Fireworks such as skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, and sparklers are prohibited.

“Even a sparkler can burn at a temperature that’s hot enough to melt some metals. And when fireworks are misused and go awry, it can not only result in terrible personal injury, but also in fires that cause millions of dollars in property losses annually,” said San Francisco SAFE Executive Director Kyra Worthy in a statement. “So please join us in staying safe this summer and leave the fireworks to the pyrotechnic pros.”

More than 12,000 firework-related injuries are treated in hospital emergency rooms each year. Half of the injuries include children, and 26% of them were reported as innocent bystanders. Fireworks can cause more than $35 million in property loss each year, according to a statement from the SFFD.

Officially permitted firework displays are an exception to prohibitions. The Fourth of July Fireworks Show is reopening this year at San Francisco’s waterfront. The show will start at 9:30 p.m. and is indicated by the SFFD as a safe, smart, and economical fireworks alternative.