SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect of the Jace Young homicide. The SFPD have obtained a warrant for 18-year-old Deshaune Lumpkin’s arrest as the one year anniversary of Young’s murder approaches.

San Francisco Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on July 4, 2020, at approximately 10:44 p.m. Officers located 6-year-old Young suffering from a gunshot wound on the unit block of Whitfield court.

Young succumbed to his injury despite life-saving efforts made by medical staff at a local hospital, according to a police report. A second shooting victim was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

18-year-old James Harbor was identified as one of the suspects during the investigation led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Harbor was booked on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

SFPD Homicide investigators have obtained a warrant for Lumpkin’s arrest for violations of murder, attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and conspiracy. The SFPD is asking Lumpkin, who has ties to the Bayview District Community, to turn himself in at any SFPD station.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lumpkin. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Lumpkin is to call 9-1-1 immediately and give a description of his location, clothing, and vehicle.