SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team arrested male suspect Miller Jernigan on June 29 at approximately 3:30 p.m. for assault on police officers. Jernigan was a fugitive on parole who had two active warrants for his arrest related to robbery and firearm violations.

26-year-old Jernigan was located by the CVRT at Fourth and Bryant Streets inside a parked vehicle. Jernigan immediately drove his vehicle into a police vehicle and reversed into another vehicle multiple times after officers attempted to detain him.

Additional officers on foot noticed the vehicle being driven violently and approached the scene. One officer shattered the window of the vehicle Jernigan was in to gain access to him. The suspect stopped driving, excited the vehicle, and was taken into custody.

Two officers were injured in the process of arresting the suspect. Jernigan’s violent driving actions sent the two officers to the hospital where both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a stolen and loaded handgun inside Jernigan’s vehicle. Other stolen property was found that had been taken from tourists in a previous auto burglary incident. Officers seized the stolen property and returned it to the tourists. Jernigan’s license plate was also seized as it belonged to another vehicle.

Jernigan was booked into San Francisco County Jail for three accounts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, a felony charge for convicted person in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, and parole violation.

Jernigan was also booked for the two confirmed arrest warrants related to robbery and firearm violations. While an arrest has been made, the SFPD asks anyone with information regarding the active investigation to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.