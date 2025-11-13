San Jose, CA – On the morning of Thursday, November 13, 2025, a woman was injured after having been struck by a vehicle, according to KRON.

The San Jose Police Department reports that the incident occurred around 6:41 AM near the intersection of South 10th Street and Needles Drive.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. She was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police later updated that her injuries, initially reported as critical, were downgraded to non-life-threatening. The circumstances surrounding the crash, including the identity of the driver and details of the vehicle involved, have not been released.

Authorities temporarily closed the area to manage emergency response and ensure public safety. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes while responders worked to clear the scene, which has since reopened.

The San Jose Police Department continues to investigate the collision to determine the factors that led to the incident and ensure proper follow-up regarding the injured woman’s condition and the vehicle involved.

Duty of Care Toward Pedestrians

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim to ensure they get proper medical treatment and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

