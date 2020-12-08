CALIFORNIA—Phillip Jay Ramos, 42, was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday, December 6 for child endangerment, according to a press release from Daniel Steidle, Chief of the Pacifica Police Department.

Ramos was pulled over at 5 a.m. during a traffic enforcement stop for a “Vehicle Code Violation” on the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard, according to the press release. The officer found two firearms inside the vehicle with a 6-year-old child inside.

“Two handguns were subsequently located inside the vehicle, one of which was loaded and contained a high-capacity magazine. Subsequent investigation also determined a 6-year-old child was inside the vehicle and had access to the loaded firearm,” said Chief Steidle.

Ramos, from Oakley was also driving the vehicle with a suspended license.

Chief Steidle said the Pacifica police officer subsequently arrested Ramos for one count of possession of a large-capacity magazine, one count of carrying a loaded firearm in vehicle/on person, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of child endangerment, and one count of driving with a suspended license.

Ramos was subsequently booked at the County Jail in Redwood City, California. The Pacifica Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 650-738-7314 and refer to case 20-3629.