SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public to locate 84-year-old Jean Chang Kan Fung who was reported missing on May 28. Ms. Fung did not return to her Richmond District residence after taking a walk.

Ms. Fung was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, a purple sweater, brown pants, black “UGG” boots, and a red beanie with an “LG” logo, according to a police report. She is five feet tall, 90 pounds, and has white hair.

Ms. Fung is known to frequent the areas of Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, and the Gratton and River Rock Casinos, according to a police report. She is considered a high-risk missing person due to her age and possible medical conditions.

The SFPD asks anyone who sees Ms. Fung to contact a local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide her location and clothing descriptions. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the 24-hour SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

Resources can be found on the SFPD’s Missing Persons webpage to assist in finding a missing person. Local hospitals, homeless shelters, and the Salvation Army can offer help to families searching for a missing person, according to the SFPD.