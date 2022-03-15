HOLLYWOOD—There were two award shows on Sunday, March 13, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Critic’s Choice Awards. Look, I’ve never been a fan of the CTA simply because critics tend to be too opinionated and sometimes are out of touch with the American people. Maybe we will talk more about that ceremony later. The BAFTA were hosted by actress Rebel Wilson with an opening from Shirley Bassey singing “Diamonds Are Forever.

Let’s talk about Jane Campion and “The Power of the Dog” are looking stronger and stronger when it comes to the Academy Awards which will be held on Sunday, March 27.

With that said, “The Power of the Dog” took home the award for Best Film and Campion looks like she will become the third woman to win the Best Director Oscar after walking away with the BAFTA in the Directing race. For those not in the know, Campion was nominated back in 90s for her film “The Piano.” “Dune” which led the ceremony with more than 11 nominations won a bevy of technical prizes, which is likely to be echoed at the Oscars in 2 weeks people.

With that said, the acting races are all predictable except the Best Actress race, which I honestly think could be a stunner. Why? Well there hasn’t been a clear front-runner all awards season. Joanna Scanlan took home the Leading Actress BAFTA for her role in “After Love.” It’s interesting because Scanlan is NOT nominated for an Oscar, the women who are: Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos,” Kristen Stewart “Spencer,” Penelope Cruz “Parallel Mothers” and Olivia Colman “The Lost Daughter” were NOT nominated in the Lead Actress BAFTA race.

Kidman and Chastain have been tussling. Kidman won the Golden Globe, Chastain in a surprise, won the Screen Actors Guild Award, and people have been chatting about Stewart’s performance in “Spencer” all awards season long. I honestly think that race is still a dead heat with all contenders and it is anyone’s award to take America. Will Smith won for Lead Actor for his role in “King Richard” and Oscar is indeed calling his name after 3 nominations people. If he didn’t win I would be surprised, but many though Chadwick Boseman was a lock last year for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” people and he did not win people.

In the Supporting Actor and Actress races, Troy Kotsur won for “CODA” and Ariana DeBose won for “West Side Story.” It would be a stunner if either didn’t walk up the steps to claim Oscar in a 2 weeks people. “Encanto” walked away with the Best Animated Film prize, while “Licorice Pizza” won Best Original Screenplay and Sian Heder won the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay for “CODA.”

“Belfast” who kicked off the awards season as a front runner, has all but fizzled, but did walk away with the Outstanding British Film prize. “Drive My Car” was a victorious in the Film Not in The English Language race, while Lashana Lynch won the EE Rising Star Award (decided by a public vote). Overall, I think the BAFTA might be a very strong predictor of what is to come for the final hoorah at the Academy Awards, as we come to a predictable and unpredictable awards season America.