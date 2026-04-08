HOLLYWOOD—Wow, that is precisely how I felt watching the film “Project Hail Mary.” I have not seen a movie this exhilarating, heart-warming and so sensational in years. It reminded me a bit of “The Martian,” but even better. I know some people compared the movie to “Gravity,” but that was more of a visual spectacle, but “Project Hail Mary” has a level of heart and just stellar acting from Ryan Gosling that I think is landing him a Best Actor nomination for the 2027 Academy Awards.

Look, “Project Hail Mary” is a lot about science and the universe, there are terms that will be used that you may not understand but push thru it because it is worth it. The movie opens on a spacecraft, where the audience meets Ryland grace, a middle-school science teacher, who is tasked with a mission that he never expected. Yes, there are other players in the movie, but this is Ryan Gosling’s movie from start to finish, with Rocky (James Ortiz) coming in second place.

This relationship between Rocky and Grace is so powerful, tear-jerking and might be the most powerful stuff since Tom Hanks and Wally in “Cast Away.” Rocky is a rock, that looks like a crab, that is so smart, so empathetic and seeing this human communicate with this alien, just opens your eyes to so much. You would never expect it, but the first introduction intrigues you, and as the movie prolongs it gets stronger and stronger and its the driving force of the narrative.

I have to admit I loved Sandra Huller as Eva Stratt, a government official tasked with trying to find a solution to prevent Earth from dying out in 30 years because of the sun. Eva is very firm in her mission, and rarely breaks ranks or show emotion, the one moment she does during karaoke is such a breath of fresh air, you see a softer side to this lady that one suspected was not possible at first.

“Project Hail Mary” as a viewer makes you question the notion that Earth may not always be here. It was something I hadn’t thought about, but the notion of global warming and planetary adjustments impacting the planetary arena. We learn about a microorganism known as astrophage that is a major vocal point of the movie as our protagonist aims to figure out how an organism lives and interacts with light, sound other entities, and how it can impact Earth’s overall survival.

Visually speaking this movie is a must-see in a theater. The bigger the screen the better because the special effects will leave you speechless. I haven’t seen a movie this tantalizing in quite some time, and it amazed me from start to finish. Gosling receives major kudos from me because his acting is top tier. He is acting primarily against a green screen, and it feels so real, so authentic and gut-punching that you cannot take your eyes away.

I don’t want to spoil anything, but there is a tense scene near the big climax that caused me to shed a tear. As a spectator you become so invested in Rocky and Grace that you’re rooting for the outcome you want to see, realizing at the same time that things may not end the way you expect. I know it’s very early in the year to predict this, but “Project Hail Mary” is a front-runner for Best Picture.

I give this movie an A-, only because the first 30 minutes is a bit slow, but it’s developing the story and these characters, but after it gets there, you’re full entrenched in a narrative that says so much about humanity and understanding that I never expected in a million years.