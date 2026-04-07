HOLLYWOOD, FL—On April 6, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, aka, rapper, “Offset,” was shot outside of Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Offset was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The rapper, is also ex-husband to Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known as “Cardi B.” They were married 2017-2023. Reports indicate that the couple had two children together. Offset has four children altogether from four different women, hence his song, “Father of 4.”



Offset has been an active member of the rap group, Migos. Offset has produced music with Migos, singles on his own, and some music with Cardi B. Offset was raised in the music industry. He was seen as young as 10 years old performing as a dancer with the infamous, Whitney Houston to the tune of “Whatchulookinat.”



He grew up in Gwinnett County, Georgia in the outskirts of Atlanta, spending time in the areas of Snellville, and Lawrenceville with Migos frontrunner, Quavious Keyate Marshall, aka NBA great, “Quavo,” and fellow bandmember Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as, “Takeoff.”



Takeoff was a Grammy-nominated rapper, member of the same Atlanta-based hip-hop group, Migos, and cousin to Offset. On November 1, 2022, Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, TX. His suspected shooters were taken into custody. Takeoff’s remains were brought back home. He was buried in Gwinnett County, Georgia. An estimated 20,000 people attended the funeral.



Quality Control Music was Takeoff’s music label.



“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet have taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”—Quality Control Music



Prior to his death, Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo were arrested together in 2015. The two cousins had many reported legal issues together and individually. Each of the three band members were talented individuals. And they were successful together as a group in Migos.