SAN FRANCISCO—The reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in a December 2016 double murder has been increased by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported on December 16, 2016, at approximately 8:46 p.m., a shooting occurred on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. The shooting resulted in the murders of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate (AKA: Tennessee), 51. McCollum and Tate were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.

In October 2019, the SFPD initially authorized a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case. The reward has been increased to $100,000.

In April 2021, a forensic artist produced a sketch of a person of interest in this investigation. A reward flier has been posted for the public to view.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters as always can remain anonymous.