SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder that occurred on Geary Street on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound.

The SFPD reported that officers arrived on the scene and were directed to a home where they located two adult male victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers started rendering aid and summoned medical attention. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and transported victims to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims died from injuries sustained and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.