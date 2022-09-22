SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Laguna Street on Monday, September 19.

The SFPD reported at approximately 2:51 a.m., officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the area of Buchanan and Turk Streets regarding a Shot Spotter Activation. Officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim died from injuries sustained. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.