SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday afternoon on October 5, 2025, at about 4:50, an accident occurred near 100 Yacht Road in the Presidio. Both fire and medical units arrived on the scene to access the situation.

There was at least one person who suffered injuries, but it has not been confirmed yet how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

As for the injured, they were treated at the scene, and they may have been sent to a local hospital. It has not been released how much care the injured may have required.

During the aftermath of the accident, there was an impact to the traffic while the emergency units assessed the situation and cleared the road of the debris from the accident.

United States Park Police and the Presidio Trust officials are starting an investigation into the accident. The U.S. Park Police will determine who is responsible for the accident while the Presidio Trust is in charge of follow-up actions to roadway safety.

There have been no identities released as to those involved in the accident. There have also been no citations given out in the accident.