SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, March 9, 2012, at approximately 7:22 p.m. in the evening, 39-year-old Ronald Monzon, known as ‘Big Ron,’ was shot with a gun, killing him as he drove north of the area of Shotwell Street and 24th Street in the Mission District.

After being shot, Monzon’s vehicle crashed into another one. A red Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was last seen fleeing the crime scene right after shooting Monzon, but there have been no arrests made recently.

Monzon was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At the beginning, after two months of investigation, officers from the San Francisco Police Department apprehended 19-year-old Anthony Lacayo in relation to the murder. On Friday, May 18, 2012, Lacayo was booked on murder charges in San Francisco County Jail, yet the case still remains unresolved. The pending investigation is being led by San Francisco Police Department Homicide Unit.

The San Francisco Police Department has granted an award of $50,000 for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of suspect(s) of this murder.

Monzon, who was a native of Mission District and a former resident, worked at a local San Francisco auto body shop. His favorite pastimes include watching his favorite local sports teams, the San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. He was described by his closest friends and family as not being in a gang, and he was most likely a bystander in the crossfire of the shooting that involved his friends and another group.

If anyone has any further information into this incident, please contact San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous Tip Lines at (415) 575-4444 or their Text-A-Tip Hotline at TIP411, starting the message off with ‘SFPD.’