SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire on Tuesday, October 7 on Laguna Street. The fire was reported at 1:13 p.m. after firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of Laguna Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a rapidly progressing structure fire, which escalated to a two-alarm response, bringing dozens of firefighters to the scene.

Due to the rapidly progressing fire upon arrival, the fire did extend to an adjoining structure. Firefighters worked to stop the forward progress of the fire while also assisting multiple occupants out of the structures none of whom were injured.

The affected buildings include a four-story mixed-use residential over commercial structure and a three-story residential building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire just before 2 p.m.

As of that time, seven adults and a one dog have been identified as displaced and being aided by @redcrossnorcalcoastal, but no injuries have been reported. The fire is currently under investigation. The SFFD reported that previous reports of injuries are false.