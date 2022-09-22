SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to an aggravated assault and theft of catalytic converter. The SFPD reported on September 12 at approximately 5:08 a.m., officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street on a report of a theft of a catalytic converter.

After arriving on the scene, officers met with the victim who indicated that two unknown suspects in a vehicle had stolen his catalytic converter and fled the region.

With officers in the area of Larkin and Greenwich Streets they observed a vehicle, matching the description the victim provided. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver began fleeing the scene and while doing so hit one of the officers and their marked patrol vehicle.

The officers initiated a vehicle pursuit and during the pursuit, the vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed, striking both parked and occupied vehicles. The officers followed the vehicle to the area of Embarcadero and Market Street, where both suspects exited their vehicle and ran from the scene.

After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to take the driver, Lorrayna Puefua, 28, of San Francisco into custody. The male suspect fled from the scene and is still at large.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the injured officer to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The female suspect sustained no injuries, as a result of the vehicle collisions and the foot pursuit. No other parties involved were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Puefua was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and was booked for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC), two counts of resisting an executive officer (69 PC), conspiracy (182 PC), grand theft (487 PC), tampering with a motor vehicle (10852 CVC), felony hit and run with injury (20001(a) CVC), misdemeanor hit and run (20002 CVC), two counts of resisting/delaying arrest (148(a)(1) PC), mail theft (530.5(e) PC), reckless evading a Police Officer 2800.2(a) PC), probation violation (1203.2(a) PC), driving without a license (12500(a) CVC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.