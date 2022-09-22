SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.

As the SFPD SOG neared the home on the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Emonie Bailey, 27, of Fairfield, ran from officers to elude capture. After an extensive search, he was apprehended and taken into custody. Harold Hollis, 27, of Oakland, Darell Everette, 22, of Vallejo, and Skyy Winnfield, 20, of San Francisco were also found inside the residence and detained for further investigation.

Inside the home, CVRT investigators located numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and unfired cartridges. All items were immediately seized for the investigation. CVRT investigators developed probable cause to arrest Bailey, Hollis, Everette, and Winnfield.

At the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive location, Fairfield PD detained two juveniles during the service of the search warrant. The juveniles were released by Fairfield PD to an authorized guardian at the scene. During the search of the premise, indicia related to gang activity were located and documented for the investigation.

Bailey was booked at Santa Rita County Jail in Alameda for the following charges; 6 counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm (29900(a)(1) PC), 6 counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), 6 counts of possession firearm probation (29815(a) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), 6 counts of possession of high capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), 6 counts of felony prior (25850(c)(1) PC), 6 counts of criminal street gang (25850(c)(3) PC), 6 counts of not in lawful possession (25850(c)(4) PC), 6 counts of not registered owner (25850(c)(6) PC), 4 counts of assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of machine gun (32625(a) PC), participation in criminal street gang (186.22(a) PC), gang conspiracy (182.5 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), and parole violation warrant.

Hollis was booked at Santa Rita County Jail in Alameda for the following charges; 6 counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm (29900(a)(1) PC), 6 counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), 6 counts of possession firearm probation (29815(a) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), 6 counts of possession of high capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), 6 counts of felony prior (25850(c)(1) PC), 6 counts of criminal street gang (25850(c)(3) PC), 6 counts of not in lawful possession (25850(c)(4) PC), 6 counts of not registered owner (25850(c)(6) PC), 4 counts of assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of machine gun (32625(a) PC), participation in criminal street gang (186.22(a) PC), gang conspiracy (182.5 PC).

Everette was booked at Santa Rita County Jail in Alameda for the following charges; 6 counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm (29900(a)(1) PC), 6 counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), 6 counts of possession firearm probation (29815(a) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), 6 counts of possession of high capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), 6 counts of felony prior (25850(c)(1) PC), 6 counts of criminal street gang (25850(c)(3) PC), 6 counts of not in lawful possession (25850(c)(4) PC), 6 counts of not registered owner (25850(c)(6) PC), 4 counts of assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of machine gun (32625(a) PC), participation in criminal street gang (186.22(a) PC), gang conspiracy (182.5 PC).

Winnfield was booked at Santa Rita County Jail in Alameda for the following charges; 6 counts of possession of high capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), 6 counts of not in lawful possession (25850(c)(4) PC), 6 counts of not registered owner (25850(c)(6) PC), 4 counts of assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of machine gun (32625(a) PC), and gang conspiracy (182.5 PC).

The SFPD indicated the case is still an active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Written By Casey Jacobs