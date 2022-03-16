SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Miko Isaiah Patterson in November 2021. The SFPD reported that on November 16, 2021 at approximately 6:11 p.m. officers responded to a shooting that occurred at Mendell St. and LaSalle Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Patterson, of San Francisco, who was shot multiple times by an unknown person(s) while seated inside his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, but despite the life-saving efforts he died of injuries sustained at a local hospital. Patterson’s family is seeking closure in the case.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1107 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.

https://www.sanfranciscopolice.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/SFPDMikoPattersonBulletin20220309.pdf