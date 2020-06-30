San Francisco Giants Will Use Cardboard Cutouts For 2020 Season

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 24, the San Francisco Giants announced they will not have fans at Oracle Park for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will use cardboard cut outs as fans for the season.

The cardboard cutouts will be placed throughout the stadium during games. Each cut out will be in the specific seats of the season ticket holders. The cardboard cutouts will be 30 inches high and 18 inches wide and “weatherproof” material if it rains.

In a phone interview, the Executive Vice President, Business Operations of the Giants, stated:

“We thought it would something fun to do and we saw teams in Europe doing it, so we’ve been talking about doing it for 2-3 weeks. After we had an official green light that we’re going to be playing baseball starting at the end of July we were prepared to send out a note out to our season ticketholders and this is just one of the lines in the letter.”

Non-season ticket holders will be able to participate as well, with the general admission of $99.

For those who are season ticket holders, they have the opportunity for the remaining 3 months to use the season passes since they will not be able to use them for April, May, or June

“We already gave them the ability to either have a credit or have their money refunded but now that we know moving forward that we won’t have fans for the rest of the year, we sent a letter to give them the options. If you roll the dollars you invested into the Giants over into the 2021 season we will give you 5% credit on your funds with us and if you roll your money over we will pay for the cutout if you wanted your cutout at the ballpark. Next week we will be sending more information on how to do it,” said Alioto.