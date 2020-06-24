SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 23, the owners of ICHI Sushi announced the restaurant will be closed permanently via Twitter. The business is currently being sold.

ICHI Sushi was a husband-wife team sushi restaurant founded by Tim and Erin Archuleta in April 2006. It was located on Mission Street in the city of San Francisco. Tim Archuleta was also the Executive Chef at the restaurant.

The restaurant was named one of the “Top 20 Restaurants Bay Area” in the Zagat guide in 2013. In addition, ICHI Sushi was featured in the “Louis Vuitton San Francisco City Guide” in 2013 and 2016. It was also on the list of “Top Ten Japanese Restaurants in San Francisco” by USA Today 10 Best.

According to a statement on ICHI Sushi’s website, the restaurant focus on “sustainability”. The menus there were tightly changed. The restaurant was known for providing “Omakase” service which means the customers let the chief make the decision about their food orders.

In mid March, ICHI Sushi closed its doors temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to an article, the co-owner Erin shared via Twitter, which was published by Tablehopper, the reason why they decided to sell the business is “they just don’t see a path to reopening soon”. Meanwhile, Tim, the chef and co-owner, had a health scare which made him try to stay away from the public with the pandemic ongoing.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported ICHI through the years. We have loved spending every moment with all of you — our staff, our community who invested in and supported us, our guests from near and far, and of course — the best parts like watching kids grow up, couples get engaged, (tiny) high school reunions, and so much more,” read the statement on ICHI Sushi’s Instagram.