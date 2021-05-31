SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be conducting DUI saturation patrols from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on May 31. DUI laws apply to alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs, illegal drugs, and over-the-counter medications.

Every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes which is one person every 52 minutes, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers with BACs of .08 or higher.

A study of active drivers showed that 14% tested positive for drug impairment and 7% tested positive for alcohol impairment, according to a police report. Of the tested drugs, marijuana was most common at 7.4%.

Research shows that publicized DUI patrols can reduced the number of crashes involving impaired drivers by 20%, according to a police report. Drivers arrested for a DUI can expect Jail time, fines, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

The DUI saturation is being funded by the SFPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration. The SFPD is asking the community to report drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1.