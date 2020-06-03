SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 3, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department indicated they are planning on having tennis courts reopened by Saturday, June 6. The online reservations for the tennis courts will be started on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department indicates the City’s Health Order allowed tennis courts to reopen for tennis play once certain limitations and procedures are implemented.

Tennis play will be subject to the following requirements:

*Singles Tennis between any two people provided that they touch only their own tennis balls; Doubles Tennis only if all players are living in the same unit or household

*No other sports allowed on the courts

*Active players only; No spectators on the court

*Players must have own sanitizer to clean after touching surfaces

*Players must have own water

*Players must wear face masks and maintain 6 feet social distance while waiting to play

*Each player must mark their tennis balls with clear and unique markings

The online reservations are free and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Any individual can reserve a court for 1.5 hours, but may not schedule more than one court in a day or three courts in a calendar week. People can cancel their reservations online up to one day before the reservation time. In order to use the tennis court, people must have a printed or electronic copy of reservation confirmation with them.

For more details on tennis courts reopen and online reservations, visit the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department website.