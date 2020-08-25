SAN JOSE—On Sunday, August 23, Rick Doyle, former San Jose City Attorney, died at age 65 from cancer. Doyle had been city attorney since 1985 and served the city under three mayors.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who worked with Doyle for 10 years, remarked on Doyle’s passing in the city’s official press release stating:

“San Jose has lost one of its greatest champions in Rick Doyle. Rick made a career out of fighting for our city, but through the toughest of battles – including his own courageous struggle against cancer – he never allowed himself to be anything less than the incredibly kind, thoughtful, good-spirited person that made him so beloved as a colleague and a friend. I will miss him enormously, and my heart goes out to Beckie and his family.”

Liccardo also tweeted, “He (Doyle) remained an incredibly kind, thoughtful & good-spirited colleague & friend. I will miss him enormously.”

Doyle retired from his job on August 8. He told The Mercury News that he would “miss the camaraderie and the people, not just in my own staff but in City Hall. Everybody’s going to have different views and passions, but at the end of the day, they’re all trying to do the right thing.”