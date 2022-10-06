LOS FELIZ—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, October 5 that television producer Eric Weinberg, 62, was charged in an 18-count complaint for sexually assaulting five women at different times between 2014 and 2019.

“The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized.

My office’s Bureau of Victim Services is here to help in the healing process to ensure all victims have the guidance and support they need on the road to recovery.”

He was charged in case BA509407 with six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

Weinberg was released from police custody after posting a $5 million bond. His previous bail was set at $3.22 million. He is expected to be arraigned on October 25 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The case was filed for warrant on September 30.

Authorities reported on two separate occasions in 2014, Weinberg approached two women at public locations and told them he was a photographer. During each encounter, he was communication with the victims who went to his home where he is accused of sexually assaulting them.

In 2017, he used the same tactic to bring a young woman back to his house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Weinberg also is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019.

He is known for writing credits for the TV comedies “Scrubs,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “Californication” and “American Dad.” He was nominated for 5 Primetime Emmy Awards during his career and has served as a producer as well.

Weinberg was arrested on July 14, 2022 around 12 p.m. at a residence in the 1900 block of East Edgemont Street. Since his arrest, dozens of additional potential victims have contacted law enforcement. He targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places. Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s,

Each incident will be thoroughly investigated and reviewed for additional charging, the LADA Office indicated. Anyone who has additional details is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (323) 561-3272 or email at 39284@lapd.online or call LADA’s Bureau of Victim Services at (800) 380-3811. Detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims that could date back to the early 1990s.