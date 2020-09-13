SAN FRANCISCO—A forensic lab analyst for the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office has been arrested and charged after being found with a bag of meth.

Justin Volk, 40, of San Francisco has been arrested and faces multiple charges, which include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a statement from law enforcement, he was arrested in Washington County, Utah and was booked on August 31. He was released the same day from a $10,000 cash bail.

The arrest could impact the city’s past and current criminal cases, as it’s possible that his misconduct affected his decisions in criminal cases.

“When individual law enforcement officers or staff at the medical examiner’s office engage in serious misconduct or potentially criminal misconduct, it substantially undermines my office’s ability to prosecute cases,” said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a public announcement.

According to an initial investigation released by prosecutors, Volk has allegedly been involved in approx. 2,500 cases over the past eight years, some of which include about 500 death investigations, and toxicology testing in about 800 DUI and 1,200 sexual assault cases.

Volk has been placed on administrative leave as investigation into the incident continues.

Law enforcement and prosecutors have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.