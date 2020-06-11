SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, June 5, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, or SFMTA, announced that the City of San Francisco will resume enforcement for street sweeping parking violations on Monday, June 15. San Francisco will be entering into Phase 2B of reopening the economy following the Stay Home Order on June 15 as well. According to SFMTA’s website, this decision is “to ensure our streets are clean and ready to support the city.”

The Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, had announced earlier this year on March 17 that SFMTA would stop ticketing individuals for street sweeping violations. This came after San Francisco’s Stay Home Order for COVID-19. According to SFMTA’s announcement, “the City had still encouraged people to move their vehicles if they could, street sweeping crews from San Francisco Public Works continue to see a large number of vehicles failing to do so,” and continued on to say that as many as 18,000 vehicles were not being moved.

Parking violation tickets for time limit parking, Residential Permit Parking, commuter shuttles, and peak hour towaway zones will remain temporarily suspended. SFMTA will continue enforcing tickets for fire hydrant zones, “no stopping” and “no parking” zones, passenger loading zones, blocked driveways, double parking, parking on sidewalks, and parking in bike or transit lanes. The city is also implementing parking meter rate reductions and waiving time limits on parking meters.

For updates and more information on parking ticket violations, visit the SFMTA website.