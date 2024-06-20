SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm blaze at 808-838 Kearny and 55 Columbus on Monday, June 17.

The SFFD responded to the fire at a multi-story, multi-use complex at 9:34 a.m. Officials battled fire between the walls. The blaze was contained at 11:30 a.m. and there were no reports of any injuries. No one was displaced as a result of the fire which has been deemed accidental.

“There are no reports of injuries at this time,” the SFFD stated on its Facebook page.

The same morning the SFFD battled another one-alarm blaze at 5 a.m., as the sun rose. The fire occurred on the 800 block of Francisco Street.

Upon arrival firefighters observed heavy smoke coming out of the garage of a three-story single-family home. Crews found a car (Mercedes) that was parked inside a secure garage and on fire. The fire was contained at 5:40 a.m. with no injuries and no individuals were displaced, the SFFD reported via Instagram.