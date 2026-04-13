SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Fire Department will conduct a live Emergency Firefighting Water System (EFWS) on Tuesday, April 14 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. at Pier 22.5, which is where Fire Station 35 is located, along the Embarcadero.

Members of the media and the public are invited to the event to watch how the EFWS works on how the SFFD prepares for natural disasters such as wildfires and earthquakes. People can contact SFFD Public Information Office for more information, by emailing firepio@sfgov.org or calling them at (415) 558-3404.

The demonstration is held to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the April 18, 1906 earthquake. The event showed San Francisco that there was a need for a more resilient and reliable emergency water supply system. After the earthquake, the city developed one of the most advanced auxiliary water supply systems in the world. It was designed when traditional infrastructure was compromised.

The event will highlight the following points of San Francisco’s EFWS: its effectiveness, the innovation and reliability. The EFWS has continued to play an important role in the city’s emergency response capabilities.

At the event, the program will include opening remarks and event narration from SFFD Fire Chief Dean Crispen. There will be a live demonstration of the EFWS. After the demonstration, there will be a question-and-answer session about the EFWS.