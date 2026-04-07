SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m., Olivia Wilde will appear at the 69th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFFILM) to present her new film “The Invite,” which is partially set in San Francisco. It is part of a double feature in the newly restored Castro Theatre at 429 Castro Street.

She stars alongside Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton. Not only is Wilde one of the stars in the film, it is part of the second half of the unprecedented opening double feature after Kent Jones’ “Late Fame.” Attendees wishing to attend the event can get tickets at SFFILM Festival website After its festival premiere, “The Invite” will have a limited theatrical release by A24 on Friday, June 26.

The movie is about a man, who transitions into mid-life, when he gets a surprise wedding invitation from his former wife and childhood sweetheart, who recently left him unexpectedly after 30 years together. “The Invite” is a comic journey about love, loss and flipping out.