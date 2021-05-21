SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of the 16-year-old male suspect involved in a robbery and aggravated assault incident on May 19. Central Station officers were able to recognize the suspect as a resident of the neighborhood near the 900 block of Grant Avenue.

The suspect came into the store to steal several phone cases from a merchant in Chinatown on May 15 at approximately 12 p.m., according to a police report. The 44-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspect from stealing and the suspect stuck the victim in the face then fled the scene.

“He was angry she threatened to call police for trying to exchange cell-phone covers he had stolen from the store,” the victim said to KTVU Fox 2 News. “I feel scared, very scared, and I feel no safety.”

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the suspect returned and sprayed the victim in the face with something that irritated her eyes and face. The suspect fled the scene again and the victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Central Police Station took over the investigation and increased patrols in the region. Foot beat officers and the SFPD’s Liaison Unit was notified of the incident.

Officers recognized the suspect as a resident of the neighborhood and arrived at the suspect’s home where they met the suspect and his parents on Tuesday, May 18. Officers placed the suspect under arrest for robbery, assault with a caustic chemical, theft and battery. He was later admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center.