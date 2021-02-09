SAN FRANCISCO—On February 8, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced that Jermaine McDonald, 26, and Kenneth Matthews, 26, both of San Francisco, were arrested after a shooting in the Bayview neighborhood on January 23.

The SFPD revealed on their website that the shooting occurred at approximately 8:28 a.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Palou Avenue. Employees from a grocery store located on the 4800 block of 3rd Street told officers that they heard gunfire coming from outside and observed that a storefront window was shattered as a result.

Officers indicated they obtained video surveillance of the incident that showed a light-colored vehicle driving southbound on the 4800 block of 3rd Street. One of the suspects fired several shots from inside the vehicle toward and individual standing on the sidewalk. That individual produced a firearm and returned fire at the vehicle as it fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The SFPD noted that on January 27, they took McDonald into custody in the area of 6th and Jessie Streets. Officers found and seized a loaded and semi-automatic firearm in the suspect’s pocket.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Matthews and took him into custody on Taylor and Eddy Streets without incident on February 4, the SFPD reported.

McDonald and Matthews were booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities also charged McDonald with one count of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, one count of probation violation and Matthews with one count of firearm possession enhancement.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, including cell phone or surveillance camera video of the incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.