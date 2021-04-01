SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested Darrell Hunter, 45, for making numerous criminal threats.

According to the police department, on Sunday, March 28, at approximately 9:27 a.m., police officers from the Tenderloin Station were informed about a male making criminal threats on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue.

“Officers met with a 42-year-old Asian female victim who told them that an unknown suspect entered the business and threatened to shoot Chinese people,” said the police in a news release.

According to the news release, after the suspect made the threats, he subsequently fled the scene.

“The victim said this was the third day in a row the suspect entered the store and caused a disruption, but due to the nature of the threat, this was the first time she notified police,” the authorities explained.

The police said that the suspect returned to the same business on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue on March 30, but when they caught up with the suspect, he was a few blocks away from the victim’s business.

“The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Darrell Hunter, was taken into custody without incident,” noted the police.

According to the police, the victim stated that Hunter “had entered the business, used a hand gesture to mimic a gun, and simulated shooting the occupants of the business.”

Hunter’s jail records indicate that he was booked for one count each of stalking and vandalism more than $400, two counts each of hate crime enhancement, and first-degree burglary – residential, and three counts of criminal threats.

“Hunter is on active probation for vandalism stemming from a 2018 incident where he entered a business on the 1300 block of Fillmore Street four times in 15 days, yelled racial epithets, and in one incident damaged restaurant furniture,” said the police.

The jail records indicate that Hunter’s next court date is set for April 1, at 9:00 a.m. and that he is currently being held in jail without bond.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” All informants will remain anonymous.