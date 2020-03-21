SAN FRANCISCO—San Franciso Police Department (SFPD) officers responded to a reported assault on the 1900 block of 15th Street on March 9 at 10:10 p.m. Officers talked to the victim who was injured from the altercation.

She had been asleep but awoke when she heard noises outside. She saw a man outside her window and asked him to leave. The suspect immediately threatened to throw a rock before launching the projectile at the victim seconds later. The rock shattered the glass window and struck the victim in the face.

He then fled on foot southbound down Landers Street.

An officer recognized an image of the suspect as Kevin Coleman, 35, and knew he was often in the upper Market Street and Castro neighborhood.

Coleman was arrested around 8:54 p.m. on March 10 when two officers noticed him walking on the 2200 block of Market Street. The officers detained Coleman and “developed probable cause to arrest him for the vandalism and assault.”

Coleman received felony charges of vandalism and assault causing great bodily harm. This remains an open investigation.