SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 19, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect for possession of opiates with intent to distribute in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District neighborhood.

During their investigation, they also seized a Polymer 80 pistol and $8,000 in cash.

The name of the suspect has not been released to the public.

The San Francisco News reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information, but did not hear back before print.