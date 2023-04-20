SAN FRANCISCO—A fire broke out at an apartment located in the Nob Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, April 19. The two-alarm fire injured two and dozens of people have been displaced.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Leavenworth Street between Broadway and Pacific Avenue. They discovered that a four-story residential building was burning. The second and the third floor of the building had been affected. It was reported that apartments 301 through 303 were damaged.

During their investigation, firefighters discovered that the fire erupted at 1:38 p.m. and was contained by 2:38 p.m. One person was rescued and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. One other person was found injured and was treated at the scene.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted: “@RedCrossNorCal is assisting displaced from 9 units of this 27 unit building. We will be on scene for a few more hours doing overhaul. Property owners are being allowed in to gather valuables and staff is on site for security/safety.”

American Red Cross was notified of 20 displaced individuals including their pets. The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.