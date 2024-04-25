HOLLYWOOD—Q, what the hell was he thinking in the last episode of “Survivor” season 46. I mean the character is good TV, but when it comes to his strategic chops, not so much at all. This week’s episode, ‘Spicy Jeff’ witnessed an even playing field with 3 members of each tribe as headed to our next vote off in the game.

I think everyone who watched “Survivor” last week wanted an explanation for what Q did at Tribal Council and the chatter was the talk of the tribe. The more I see Kenzie the more I love her as a character. Q admitted he was trying to swap the votes to him, but it was NO STRATEGIC MOVE. Wow, wow, wow, I did enjoy seeing Tiffany confront Q about telling Charlie and Maria about his idol and it totally changes the game.

Q, here is egg on your face, yeah, you have screwed up so many allies and games. You spilled about her idol has screwed her game. She was spilling all truths. You will NOT get her trust back. Liz seriously get over yourself. This woman is trying to amplify her threat level by making people see that she is playing the game. If anything you want to stay under the radar, not the opposite. Everyone is going after Q Liz, that will not be a big move, it is so obvious at this point.

Ben is actually playing strategy realizing that taking out Q is not an impressive move. Venus you are delusional; you did not get Tevin out that was Liz’s doing and you are underestimating Hunter. He has an idol, one that NOT A SINGLE PERSON KNOWS ABOUT. I love Hunter calling out Venus on her behavior, she is a brat who thinks she is playing smarter than she actually is! Q and Hunter chatted about trying to keep their 6 intact, but it is completely blown to pieces.

Hunter realized he is a lone wolf because he doesn’t want to work with Liz or Q and his closet ally Tevin was sent packing. Oh, there are about to be 3 teams of 3, Tiff, Kenzie and Ben, Hunter, Maria and Charlie and Q, Liz and Venus. How is this going to play out. Is 1 or 2 teams going to be safe, but now Q wants to go after Hunter? Dude what are you doing? Q was doing a bit of strategy putting that bug in Maria and Charlie’s ear about Hunter, exactly Maria, there are bigger targets than Q and Hunter. Maria and Charlie want to target Tiff who has an idol, and the heat is back on Tiffany, so why didn’t you take her out last week.

The Immunity Challenge would mean 1 group gets to the end, and then those three compete against each other. Do I enjoy that? Not really? Jeff called out the players on not really thinking about playing the game for themselves. Heat was on Q and Tiffany wasn’t afraid to point those fingers. At each stage, the last team in that stage is out. Ok, these balance challenges for immunity are becoming way too predictable for my enjoyment. Jeff Probst is being a bit of an ass to be honest, his ego is getting a bit bigger than what it should be.

Kenzie was horrid in this challenge; she is not great in competitions. Purple was the first to complete the first stage, and it looks like Jeff might have egg on his face for that comment, as Green made it to the second stage. Yah, Charlie, totally needed the help and Hunter came to his aide. This ball jump is going to be tough.

Pretty even for Orange and Purple, but Purple moved to the final stage with Hunter, Maria and Charlie competing for safety. I wonder who is going to win? Maria was the first to drop giving us another rematch from last week between Hunter and Charlie. Charlie edged out Hunter winning Individual Immunity. I’m sorry, Charlie is just not a character I’m rooting for to win this game.

Who will be targeted: Q, Maria, Hunter, Tiffany or Venus, or, there could be a blindside in the making which would be fun. Perhaps there is an idol you could find Q. Kenzie wanted nothing to do with Q and that bridge was torched. Hunter knows he is safe because he has an idol. Kenzie wanted to make a very bold move, and she wanted to target Tiffany. Wow, that is a ballsy Kenzie, but I like it, but not the smartest.

Kenzie, Tiffany is your number one, why would you want to target a person of that magnitude? Who is going to protect you moving forward. Charlie, you’re making a mistake chatting to Tiffany. Tiffany make it clear she is playing her idol no matter what. Yes, this is epic, she is smart to realize she has to play it to take the target off her back.

So the scrambling continues as Ben learned Tiffany is utilizing her idol, the alternate plan is to get Hunter, which he spotted the Siga 3 chatting, so his antenna has gone up. Hunter totally spotted that Ben was up to no good. This is going to be great because no one knows Hunter has an idol, leaving Liz out of the vote is NOT SMART if you ask me; that is a potential number that you can use with only 9 people left in the game. The big question is WHO will Hunter vote for if all the votes go towards him.

This looks like this might be the best episode and Tribal Council all season, so Q and Hunter aligning, possibly going after Ben that would be intriguing to say the least. Hunter alerted Liz and Venus that things are going crazy. Hunter spilled he has an idol and he’s playing it. Venus get over Q because he’s not that big of a threat people. Wow, utter chaos people. Utter chaos is exploding. Hunter ain’t bluffing. I wish Hunter would have just kept his idol tale to solely Q.

Are we about to have another lively TC, as Tevin and Soda watch on. Jeff called the players out on the antics. Liz finally got to eat, does anyone care? No. Tiffany that ego could be your downfall. Q called out Tiffany and she retaliated. So the idol talk is about to force Tiffany to play, and then chatter about Hunter came up as well, and caused everyone to be frustrated with Q. Looks like the obvious vote is going to be Q. Hunter is the odd man out, he knows what the hell is transpiring. Play that idol Hunter or you’re going home. If Hunter doesn’t play his idol I’m going to be livid!

Hunter is the focal point of this TC, and the constant whispering is a clear sign of the mayhem that he is not safe and should play his idol. Hunter what the hell are you doing? Are you got damn kidding me? We have a tie vote? If Hunter would have trusted his instinct he would have been in the game. I swear I hope Q finds Hunter’s idol that will be back in the game and then Tiff goes out trusting Kenzie too much. It became predictable after Hunter didn’t play that idol. People need to learn if you’re not safe, play that damn idol. Interesting to see Q vote for Ben, so it seemed Hunter was dead in the water unless he played his idol. I need to see a move that shocks me and I have yet to see it. I’m bored. I’m ready for the season to come to an end. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics!