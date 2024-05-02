SAN FRANCISCO—On April 29, the San Francisco Police Department reported a fatal shooting transpired in the Bayview District. The SFPD reported at 9:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3rd and Quesada for a shot spotter activation.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. No details on a suspect(s) have been disclosed to the public. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.