SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 15, the San Francisco Police Department announced that are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on April 29. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3rd and Quesada streets for a shot spotter activation.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male, later identified as Charles “CeCe” Lawrence, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid and paramedics conducted life-saving efforts and transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

The SFPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Investigators are looking for information about the individual(s) associated with this homicide.

Anyone with details regarding this case can contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1145, after hours at the Department Operations Center at 1-415-553-1071, or the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444. Individuals can also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.