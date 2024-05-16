SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, May 13, the San Francisco Fire Department highlighted Fire Station #16 on their Facebook page. Fire Station 16 serves the Marina District in San Francisco and are housed in the newly remodeled firehouse that was paid for by a bond measure that is seismically safe.

Engine 16 and Truck 16 are housed here and the members are all water rescue trained. They operate Rescue Boat 1 and the Rescue Water Crafts.

They deploy and are in the water wearing wet suits in minutes and cover from Ocean Beach to Candlestick Point and Treasure Island. The members of Fire Station 16 train constantly not only in firefighting, in addition to water rescues.