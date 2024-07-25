Oakland, CA – A driver was killed late Wednesday night, July 25, 2024, at the intersection of 38th Avenue and Carrington Street in Oakland when he and another driver both allegedly ignored their respective stop signs, according to KRON.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash on the 2100 block of Oakland’s 38th Avenue and discovered a severely damaged vehicle. The driver inside was found to be in critical need of medical attention, and police administered first aid until paramedics arrived. Despite their efforts, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the northbound driver had been traveling at excessive speeds and did not attempt to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. As the driver sped through the intersection, his vehicle was broadsided by a second vehicle that also failed to stop at the stop sign while traveling westbound on Carrington Street. The second driver fled the scene on foot.

At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol or other substances were factors in the crash. The identity of the deceased driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

