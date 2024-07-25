SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 23, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed that Jose Adrian Flores Garcia, 28, of San Francisco, was charged in connection to a drive-by shooting from a Muni bus. Flores Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30, at 9 a.m. in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. He is charged with one count of murder (PC 187(a)) and one count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle (PC 26100(c)).

The criminal complaint also alleges that the defendant committed a drive by murder (PC 190.2(a)(21)) and that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm (PC 12022.23(d)). The District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

According to court records, on June 18, at approximately 11:09 p.m., the defendant was sitting in the rear of a Muni bus when the victim boarded the bus with two friends. When the victim and his friends got off the bus at Mission Street and Silver Avenue, Flores Garcia allegedly opened the bus window, stuck his arm out and shot the victim. He allegedly yelled at the bus driver to drive away. The San Francisco Police Department in the area responded to the scene where the unarmed victim was shot. Following an investigation by the SFPD, the defendant was taken into custody on July 18.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.