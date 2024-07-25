SAN FRANCISCO—On July 22, the SFDA’s Office disclosed that a conviction was secured against Bryan Sandelin, 44, of San Francisco, after a trial by jury for an attack that occurred in the Richmond District. He was convicted of one count of battery (PC 242) and one count of violating a court order (PC 166(a)(4)). He was sentenced on July 18, to 180 days in county jail for the battery conviction and 30 days in county jail for the contempt of court conviction to be served consecutively.

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on April 26, offices with the San Francisco Police Department responded to 45th Avenue and Cabrillo Street for a report of a battery by Sandelin, a known suspect. Officers searched the region but did not immediately locate him. Sandelin, who is subject to an active stay away order from that area and is the subject of many prior reports in that area, approached the victim in an alleyway behind a residence, where he confronted, threatened, and then punched him in the face.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John Robles with help from the San Francisco Police Department, District Attorney Investigators, Paralegals Raquel Paz and Joshua Nickchen, the Subpoena unit, and the witness. Victim Advocate Megan Chung worked closely with the victim throughout the pendency of this case.

“In San Francisco, we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all our residents,” said Assistant District Attorney John Robles. “This case demonstrates that violence will not be tolerated in our city. Together, we will uphold the values that keep our communities safe and just. You cannot go around punching people in San Francisco and expect to avoid consequences. San Francisco will not tolerate violence.”