San Rafael, CA—An 18-year-old man is facing charges of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, July 23, 2024, according to KRON.

Police reports indicate that a vehicle traveling westbound on Third Street at a high rate of speed ran a red light at the B Street intersection and broadsided another vehicle. Two pedestrians crossing the street narrowly avoided being hit by the red-light runner.

Once his vehicle had stopped, the suspect exited his car and attempted to flee on foot. However, nearby witnesses pursued him and brought him back to the scene to await the arrival of the police.

The two occupants of the vehicle that was broadsided were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The suspect, who also sustained injuries, failed a field sobriety test administered at the scene by authorities.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on charges of felony DUI resulting in an injury collision and felony hit-and-run.

